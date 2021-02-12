Lauderdale County Health Department runs out of first dose COVID-19 vaccines

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Health Department in Florence announced Friday that they are out of first dose COVID-19 vaccines until further notice.

According to the ADPH, only second doses are being given at this time.

Northern Public Health District Medical Officer Dr. Karen Landers said, “The Lauderdale County Health Department has been providing COVID-19 vaccine to meet the needs of the community during this pandemic. At this time there are more people who want to be vaccinated than there are doses available, so the allocation of first doses has been exhausted. Remaining vaccine is being given to those people requiring second doses.”

For the latest information from the Alabama Department of Public Health regarding the COVID vaccine, including Alabama’s Allocation Plan, eligibility check tool, and vaccine locations, visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/index.html.