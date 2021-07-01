Lauderdale County deputy arrested on domestic violence charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A deputy with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Thursday.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Wes Holland was arrested on charges of domestic violence and harassment.

Officials said the charges are a result of a verbal fight Holland had with the mother of his child on Father’s Day and the fight did not involve physical violence.

Sheriff Rick Singleton said that Holland turned himself into authorities while accompanied by his lawyer.

Per Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office policy, Holland was placed on Administrative Leave with pay pending the ruling on the charges.