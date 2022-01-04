Lauderdale County Coroner George ‘Butch’ Tucker to appear before judge January 6

Tucker is facing impeachment after a Lauderdale County grand jury decided he neglected his duties, following several allegations from families regarding their loved one’s toxicology results and death certificates.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — A status conference to discuss the upcoming trial of Lauderdale County Coroner George “Butch” Tucker is set for Thursday, January 6 at 9 a.m.

Tucker is facing impeachment after a Lauderdale County grand jury decided he neglected his duties, following several allegations from families regarding their loved one’s toxicology results and death certificates.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said his office started investigating the coroner because of those complaints.

In the complaint filed with the court, several families allege Tucker either failed to take blood samples, failed to send the samples to the state department of forensics, or lied about the reason for delays in death certificates.

According to Alabama state law, once an impeachment case is sent to circuit court it takes precedence and priority over all other court proceedings.