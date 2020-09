LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Lauderdale County authorities need the public’s help locating a missing girl.

The sheriff’s office says Kelsey Berry left her home in Lexington on September 4th to stay with her aunt in Mississippi, but she never arrived.

Kelsey is about 5’7″ tall, 160 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Horton at 256-760-5761 or 911.