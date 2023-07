LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are asking for help locating a missing man.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said that William Chapin was last seen around July 2, walking south on County Road 5, north of the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Chapin was wearing blue jeans, a green shirt, and a green hat.

If you know where Chapin is, reach out to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256)760-5757.