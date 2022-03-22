Catch WGNO’s LIVE storm coverage at 10:00 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — WGNO Meteorologists Hank Allen and Brantly Keiek provide ongoing coverage of tornado warnings and damage across New Orleans and surrounding parishes.

At 7:50 p.m., the NWS reported that the tornado and associated storm have moved to the east. There are still showers around but none are severe at this time.

Reports of tornados came out of New Orleans Tuesday evening, including one that ripped through Chalmette. Take a look at the one submitted by Preston Trahan attached above.

Ashton Gibbs was also in the area at the time of the tornado and captured footage of the storm. Check it out below.

