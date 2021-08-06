Late professional wrestler, Huntsville native “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton remembered by friends

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Friends of the late professional wrestler “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton remember him as passionate and humble.

His wrestling career took him all over the world, but he never forgot where he came from – Huntsville.

Close friends, like Matt Sigmun, remember the Huntsville native and professional wrestler as a man who was just as great out of the ring as he was inside.

“No matter how much you scour the internet, no matter who you talk to, there’s not one person in this world that will say a bad thing about Bobby,” said Sigmun.

Eaton first became involved in wrestling while attending Chapman Middle School, where he’d help set up wrestling rings for local matches when he was just 13 years old.

His nickname “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton originated from the saying, “Alabama the Beautiful.”

“He never forgot where he was from and he was Huntsville proud, and he took that with him everywhere he went around the world,” said another friend, Beau James. “He was the exception to all rules. He was the exception to all love. He was the exception to everything inside the ring and outside the ring.”

“Bobby Eaton was the greatest man the professional wrestling business has ever produced,” James concluded.