HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Saturday, February 13th House of Hope and Restoration and Pastor Jarmen Leatherwood gave away Gas and Kroger gift cards for the North Huntsville community that is facing hard times during the pandemic.

The event was originally set to start at noon at the Krogers, located at 2110 Oakwood Avenue. However, Pastor Jarmen says cars were lined up at 6 am so they started earlier than they had planned, "Many of them just show appreciation for us even doing it. Many of them said how much it really meant for us to be doing this, being out here in the cold, and that we had them in mind."