Last minute Mother’s Day orders flood area florists

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sunday marked one of the busiest days of the year for florists across the country. It was non-stop at The Flower Shoppe of Providence where a team of floral designers spent the day getting hundreds of Mother’s Day arrangements out the door.



Despite reports of a country-wide flower shortage, the shop’s owner says they were able to order enough flowers to meet the increased demand for the special day.

As expected, the phones at the shop continued to ring throughout the day as last-minute shoppers scrambled to find flowers for mom. By 3 p.m. the team had cut their workload down to the final twenty orders.



“There’s always the last-minute shoppers, but we’re prepared for them, we’ve been ready for them. Jessa the shop owner, she’s been great about getting people what they want and getting all these mothers happy this weekend,” said Amy Reavis of The Flower Shoppe of Providence.



The shop says the next busy holiday for flower orders won’t come until the Fall when people phone in for Thanksgiving Day arrangements.