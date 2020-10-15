Last downtown food truck event of 2020 is this Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The last Food Truck All Stars event of the year will be this Friday in Big Spring Park.

Food trucks will be at the park from 5-9 p.m. Friday. Participating trucks will be Fire & Spice, Hippea Camper, I Love Bacon, Beast Mode, Regale Cupcakery, Whats Popp’N, and Betty Jos Gourmet Food Truck.

The trucks will be spread out around the park to allow social distancing, according to Downtown Huntsville Inc. And there will not be a Food Truck All Stars Finale this year, the group said.

The event is hosted by Downtown Huntsville Inc. and sponsored by valleymls.com.

Friday also will be the second day that Downtown Huntsville’s Pop-Up Parks will be available, just a couple of blocks away on the courthouse square.