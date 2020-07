MENTONE, Ala. – Voting ends Thursday for the community Chalk Art contest in Mentone.

Artists shared their designs on the sidewalks Saturday.

The Little River Arts Council posted all the designs in a Youtube video – since in-person viewing was not open to the public.

Voting ends at 5:00 p.m. July 2nd. To vote for one of the 10 masterpieces, click here.

Winners will be announced Friday.