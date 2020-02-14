Last day to register to vote in March primary is Monday

(WHNT) – Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says the deadline for people to register to vote in the March 3rd primary is here.

Monday, February 17th at midnight is the official deadline to register online. The deadline to postmark a voter registration form is Saturday.

Voters are also able to register by visiting their county board of registrars. The deadline to hand-deliver a voter registration form is February 14th, according to Merrill.

The registration deadline, 15 days before an election, is set in state law.

A driver’s license or other forms of photo ID is required to vote. Free voter photo identification cards are available at county boards of registrars, the Office of the Secretary of State, or attending one of the mobile photo ID units in their area.

