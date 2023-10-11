COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A crack in the main water line has caused water outages in most of the town of Cherokee.

According to the Colbert County EMA/911 Director Michael Smith, the main line from the pumping station to the tank has split in the area of Lightfoot Drive.

“From what I understand, it is a fairly large leak and has caused the tank to empty completely,” Smith told News 19.

Colbert County Superintendent Chad Hand has canceled school for students at Cherokee High School and Cherokee Elementary School. Businesses will be open on a business-by-business basis.

As for City Hall, Mayor Marcus Rutland said they will be open.

Smith also told News 19 that “alternative fire protection plans” have been put in place to help the town’s fire department in case of an emergency.

Crews are working on repairing the split and they are hoping to finish by the end of the day. Residents should be advised that, until tank levels are replenished, water pressure may fluctuate.