FBI, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve search warrant in Owens Cross Roads

UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were assisting with an FBI warrant search in Owens Cross Roads Friday morning.

When arriving at the house on Blackwell Court, News 19 staff saw guns drawn and some law enforcement in the woods behind the house wearing camouflage.

Tactical shots were fired into the home; neighbors tell News 19 they thought flashbangs had been used.

Madison County Sheriff Office confirms they assisted the FBI with a warrant on Blackwell Ct in Owens Cross Roads. We saw guns drawn and some law enforcement in the woods behind the house wearing cameo. One woman taken into custody. @whnt pic.twitter.com/bW5Bt81dWg — Ethan Fitzgerald (@EthanWHNT) February 26, 2021

News 19 saw a woman being taken out of the house in handcuffs, but neighbors show video of a younger man being arrested as well.

Owens Cross Roads Police said while they aren’t part of the case, Chief Dobbins was on the scene and confirmed there was no danger to the community.

News 19 has reached out to the FBI for comment on the warrant search.