Large amount of spice confiscated & wanted felon caught after chase in DeKalb County

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The DeKalb County Narcotics Unit had a long, successful day Tuesday after seizing a large amount of synthetic marijuana and putting a wanted felon behind bars after a long chase.

In a press release, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said that after receiving several drug complaints about a house in the Powell area, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents made a visit to the residence around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Agents say they witnessed a man toss an object underneath the porch.

After locating the object, agents determined it to be synthetic marijuana (spice).

DCSO Narcotics Agents said they also searched the house and uncovered around 100 grams of spice that appeared to be bagged for distribution.

Derrick Nash Farmer, 24, of Powell, was charged with Trafficking in any Illegal Drug, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Derrick Morgan Nash

Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Also around 3 p.m. Tuesday, DCSO Narcotics Agents said they observed a man with existing felony warrants driving near the DeKalb and Etowah County Line.

The press release stated that when an agent tried to pull the vehicle over, the suspect took off, and a highspeed pursuit began.

DCSO said the chase lasted about 15 minutes, with speeds reaching over 100 mph.

Agents said the suspect wrecked on County Road 397, near the Aroney Community, at which point the suspect led the agent on a foot chase for about a mile before being caught.

The suspect was also found with drug paraphernalia, said the release.

Sterling Ray Morgan

Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Sterling Morgan, 27, of Boaz, was charged with two counts of Attempt to Elude, Driving While Revoked, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Stop, Reckless Endangerment, and Resisting Arrest.

Morgan is also facing a 14-year sentence for parole violations in addition to the charges related to the pursuit.