Large amount of drugs packaged as candy seized in Fort Payne







Robert Junge

William King

Jonathon Barrow

James Race

Daniel Segura

Homero Segura

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Eight people, including two juveniles, were arrested Monday after agents with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit seized a large amount of drugs packaged as candy, drug paraphernalia, and cash in Fort Payne.

Agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the roadway on County Road 1000 near Hammondville.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon said the vehicle was occupied by four men who appeared to be intoxicated and there were open containers of alcohol present. Two of the occupants of the vehicle were juveniles.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a large amount of marijuana, marijuana edibles packaged as candy, marijuana wax, and drug paraphernalia. The find would lead to a search warrant being executed in Fort Payne later in the afternoon.

The two adults in the vehicle, Daniel Segura, 19 of Valley Head, and Homero Segura, 20 of Valley Head, were taken into custody. Daniel Segura is charged with first-degree marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Homero Segura was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DeKalb County Narcotics Agents, Deputies, and the Fort Payne Police Department executed the search warrant in the 1900 block of Godfrey Avenue in Fort Payne.

Authorities found a large amount of marijuana, marijuana wax, marijuana edibles packaged as candy, drug paraphernalia, and cash believed to be from drug sales were found at the residence.

Sheriff Welden said the marijuana edibles were packaged and named similarly to popular children’s candy, such as Sour Patch Kids and Nerd’s Ropes, which can be easily mistaken for normal candy.

James Louis Race III, 48 of Fort Payne, William King, 31 of Fort Payne, Robert Junge,55 of Fort Payne, and Jonathan Barrow, 42 of Fort Payne, were all charged with first-degree marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. James Louis Race III was also charged with resisting arrest.

“This was an excellent job by our narcotics team and deputies yesterday! We pursue these cases anywhere in the county, especially when juveniles are involved,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “Our office has zero tolerance for those that corrupt our youth. These cases must be dealt with swiftly! Our narcotics team did an excellent job of gathering the necessary information and acting on it quickly. I’d also like to remind parents to be vigilant when it comes to candy that their children might have. In the fine print on the packaging, it says that it’s a Cannabis product, but at a glance it would be difficult to tell the difference.”