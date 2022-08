DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A lane on I-59 in Dekalb County has been shut down due to a fatal accident on Saturday.

According to ALEA spokesman, Jeremy Burkett, the accident happened when a commercial truck veered off the road, crashed and was engulfed with flames. There is one fatality.

According to a Facebook post by the Dekalb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the northbound lane of I-59 at mile marker 215 is closed. They are unsure when it will reopen.