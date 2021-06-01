Lane closures expected on Wednesday at Elkwood/Macedonia intersection

Road construction signs are seen Monday, April 30, 2012 in Springfield, Ill. Much of Americas infrastructure, including its interstate highway system, is more than half a century old and in need of serious work to keep pace with a rising population. Highway, rail and airport bottlenecks slow the movement of goods and commuters, costing billions in wasted time and fuel and even measurably slowing the economy. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

The replacement of a cross drain near the intersection of Elkwood Section Road and Macedonia Road is expected to cause delays on Wednesday, June 2.

According to a news release, Madison County District Four crews will replace the drain under the roads just west of Wall Triana Highway in the northwestern portion of the county.

Lane closures will occur at various times throughout the day on Elkwood Section Road on the east side of Macedonia. Repairs will begin at 8 a.m. and are expected to be completed by 3:30 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route, if possible, and use caution while workers are in the area.