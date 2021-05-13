Landers: north Alabama kids ages 12+ should get the Pfizer vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to some children can now be a reality in north Alabama.

The CDC’s independent advisory board officially approved doses for use of minors 12 years and older Wednesday, days after the FDA already approved the same by emergency authorization.

Alabama Department of Public Health North District administrator Dr. Karen landers, whom herself is a pediatrician, told News 19 she echoes what the research has proven, that the shot is even more effective in kids.

“I strongly urge parents to go ahead and take advantage of this opportunity to have children vaccinated 12 years and above with the Pfizer vaccine,” Landers said. “That is the only one that is approved at the moment. Again, children at this age group can transmit COVID very easily. And it’s extremely important that we get children vaccinated so we can help children return to a sense of normal.”

Landers said that with federal approval, all ADPH and community vaccine clinics will be able to issue the shots to the kids with parental consent.

She said it’s crucial to get them administered so that the state also doesn’t have to give up COVID-19 vaccines to other states, something that’s been planned by federal health authorities as a result of fewer people turning up to get the shots

Landers also elaborated how this may work with school districts going forward.

“(Children should) go ahead and get it this summer,” Landers said. “Some schools may go ahead and may have some clinics on site, it’s possible. It’s something that can be worked on in local communities, but it would need to be partnerships with entities that can manage the cold chain of the Pfizer vaccine.”

That includes pharmacies such as CVS, which has already announced it’ll provide shots for kids at select locations as plans are developed and announced.