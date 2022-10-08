HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Volunteers from Landers McLarty Subaru teamed up with Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen on Saturday to hand-deliver over 200 blessing bags to low-income areas in Huntsville.



This is part of an ongoing partnership with the non-profit. Over this year-long partnership…Landers McLarty Subaru and Frank Williams will help cover all of the costs the soup kitchen incurs for a year by volunteering their time, donating funds, and helping feed local families.



Saturday’s blessing bags contained snacks, hygiene products, basic necessities, and toys for any children in the home.



These bags may seem small, but organizers say they go a long way.

Theresa Wilson, Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen CEO, says “People are facing a lot of hardships in our community right now. The economy…gas prices…just a lot of stress. So, if we show up and we just have a little something, a smile, and we offer conversation…it brightens people’s days.”

Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen is open Tuesday-Friday for breakfast and lunch, and then on Sundays after church for anyone in need.



