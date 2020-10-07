Landers McLarty Subaru launches fundraiser for Humane Society

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The pandemic has taken no prisoners, animals included.

Landers McLarty Subaru is running a fundraiser for the entire month of October to benefit the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. It is part of the ‘Subaru Loves Pets’ campaign, which happens every year.

This year, for every pet adopted from the Humane Society this month, a donation of about $100 will be given by Landers McLarty Subaru.

This year is the first ‘Pay it Forward,’ themed fundraiser. Event organizers say this is one of the most needed fundraisers of the year.

“every year it kind of bases off of what their specific needs are. With this year, since they’ve been hit so hard economically, we wanted to make sure to do a monetary donation as well as have those influx of adoptions happening,” said Director of Marketing Carmelita Iglesias.

The hope is to shine a light on the Humane Society as well as inspire people in North Alabama to go out and adopt a pet now. It’s all an effort to clear as much shelter space as possible, as quickly as possible.