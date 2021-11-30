Landers McLarty Nissan kicking off the holiday season with vehicle giveaway

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car displayed at the gallery of its global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Landers McLarty Nissan dealership in Huntsville is giving away a new car to a deserving member of the community.

The dealership announced Tuesday afternoon they would be donating the car through the Helping Hands community charity initiative. They are looking for nominations for a deserving family or person (you can even nominate yourself).

Nominations will be accepted between December 4th through 14th.

“We could think of no better way to give back this holiday season than by offering a vehicle to a deserving member of our community,” said Landers McLarty Nissan General Sales Manager, Eddie Williams. “We are in the business of giving our customers a truly exceptional car buying and service experience. Cars are our passion and we are so pleased to give one way.”

Anyone who wants to nominate someone needs to stop by the dealership (6520 University Drive NW, Huntsville) to fill out the form. Management at the dealership will review all of the submissions and choose the winner just in time for the holidays.

More information can be found on the Landers McLarty Nissan website.