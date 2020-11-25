Land Trust releases free guided audio tour of Monte Sano walking trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Land Trust of North Alabama is offering a free self-guided tour of Monte Sano Nature Preserve.

The new tour is available through the TravelStorys app.

As hikers walk, they will learn the story of the area through a podcast with different facts triggered by GPS.

The land trust says the 10-stop tour, which starts at the Bankhead trailhead, explores the historic Monte Sano Railway, Monte Sano Hotel, fossils, geology, and local lore. According to the land trust, the hike is rated moderate to difficult, and anyone who just wants to hear the information from the tour can still download it and listen without making the walk.

The tour, which is the land trust’s first, was made possible with support from the Ruth and Lyle Taylor Fund through the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.