HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Land Trust of North Alabama announced they are raising funds to protect property on the northeast corner of Monte Sano.

Their goal is to raise $305,000 by February 2021.

Land Trust says the property is a total of 122 acres. They say the property would expand the already preserved land on the mountain and a popular portion of hiking trails.

The property would also ensure the preservation of valuable wildlife habitats.

