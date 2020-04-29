Land Trust offers safety tips to new hikers hitting the trails during the COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – With only essential businesses open and beautiful weather, a lot of people have been hitting the trails.

Some experienced hikers and some very new.

Land Trust says they are thrilled to be able to offer people a place to get active, find peace, and explore during this time, but they want people to use common sense.

Hiking Safety Tips –

Distance from others when you are out on the trails.

If a parking lot is full and you have to park on the street, look for a different place to hike.

Bring water.

Be aware that snakes and ticks are starting to come out.

Leave the snakes alone and if one is on the trail either wait for them to pass or find an alternate route.

Bring a map.

Have a plan.

The Land Trust officials say that tall trees and the many linked trails make it easy to get lost.

“When you go out hiking and you just kind of wing it and you go ‘oh, let’s take this trail, let’s take that trail.’ It’s a recipe for disaster. Always have a physical map with you and be aware of your time and how long it took you to get there it’s going to take you that long to get back,” said Andy Prewett with the Land Trust of North Alabama.

Prewett says right now the trails are in a way being loved to death and that once people are allowed to gather together again they will need a lot of help to get the trails back in tip top shape.