Land Trust of North Alabama wants you to hug a tree

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Land Trust of North Alabama wants you to get out and hug a tree.

According to the Land Trust, each month from April to December 2021, they will feature a tree on one of their public properties for participants to find with a sign that says “HUG ME!”

The Land Trust wants you to then take a photo or selfie hugging the tree and share the photo to Instagram or Facebook tagging @landtrustnal along with #HugaTreeLT.

Participants who share photos hugging all 9 trees using the hashtag will win a #HugaTreeLT prize and official tree hugger status.

They encourage you to tag and invite friends to the challenge.

Find all the information needed to get started at landtrustnal.org/hugatree.