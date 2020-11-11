Land Trust of North Alabama partners with nature preserve in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The Land Trust of North Alabama partnered with Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve in Colbert County to ensure the protection of the unique property while allowing the public to visit.

The Land Trust was assigned 693 acres of the Cane Creek property which was previously held by The Nature Conservancy in Alabama.

The Land Trust says that protection of the property will safeguard the area’s rich biological resources and aquatic corridors providing habitats for a wide variety of plants and wildlife.

The Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve is open every weekend, Friday through Sunday from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

For the past 40 years, Jim and Faye Lacefield, current owners and caretakers of Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve in Colbert County southwest of Tuscumbia, have cared for the land, created nearly 18 miles of hiking trails, and welcomed visitors to explore or study their beautiful property. Through this partnership with the Land Trust of North Alabama, they can provide for the preserve’s continued protection and maintenance beyond their lifetime. The Land Trust of North Alabama

For more information, visit the Friends of Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve on Facebook.