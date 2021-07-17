Land Trust of North Alabama hosts Nature Play Camp for kids

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Land Trust of North Alabama is hosting a week-long summer camp for kids who love all things nature.

Their Nature Play Camp begins on Monday, July 19, and runs through Friday, July 23.

According to a press release, the programs at the camp will include discussions about, “water critters, fossils, being nature detectives, map reading, animal adaptations, tracks, scat, the magic of trees, and more,”

The camp is lead by an award-winning educator and author, Heather Montgomery, who has taught in and out of the classroom for 25 years.

There will also be puzzles, crafts, games, and water activities for the kids to participate in.

Daily Schedule:

9:00 AM – Drop-off

Morning Hike & Guided Activity

Snack

Outdoor Explore

12:00 PM – Lunch

Rest & Read

Afternoon Hike

3:00 PM – Closing Activity

4:30 PM – Pick-up

The camp is available for children ages 7 to 11. It is located at Monte Sano Nature Preserve.

The cost to attend is $250 for members and $300 for non-members.

There is a scholarship opportunity available for two campers provided by a donor. If you know a child who loves nature but could use some help covering the cost of the program, you can apply here by July 18.

You can register your child online on their website here.

If you would like to become a member of the Land Trust of North Alabama, visit their website here.