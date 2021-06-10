Lakeside UMC to host Juneteenth Drive-In Freedom Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Lakeside United Methodist Church in Huntsville will host a Juneteeth Drive-in Freedom Festival on Saturday, June 19.

The festival, which will have the theme of “Let’s Educate While We Celebrate,” will be held at the church, located at 3738 Meridian Street North in Huntsville.

The event and news conference will feature organizations like the Huntsville Branch NAACP, Greater Huntsville Interfaith Mission, 100 Black Men, representatives with the Huntsville Black Chamber of Commerce, North Huntsville Business Association, Buffalo Soldier representatives, the Optimist Club, the Alabama Democratic Conference, Omega Phi Psi, Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville Public Library, Community Actions Agency, North Alabama Are Heath Center from Birmingham, and William Hooper Council Alumni Association.

Juneteenth is a recognized holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. Only three U.S. states have recognized Juneteenth as a holiday: Hawaii, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

For more information, contact Dr. Randy Kelley, Lakeside UMC pastor at 256-390-1834 or at the church at 256-536-9400 Monday through Friday.