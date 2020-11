MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — A Laceys Spring man was killed Wednesday night on Highway 231, Alabama troopers said.

Bartolo Diaz-Hidalgo, 26, was killed when his Jeep ran off HIghway 231 near Apple Grove Road and hit a gravel driveway around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the wreck but said speed was a factor.