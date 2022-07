PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Police Officers found a man in possession of drugs at the Waffle House in Priceville on Saturday.

Authorities found Jeremy Orlanda Orr, of Lacey’s Spring, in the Waffle House parking lot. After further investigation, officers found heroin and methamphetamine.

Orr was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a bond of $1,500.