Lacey’s Spring man accused of taking money, but not finishing construction job

HARTSELLE, Ala. – A Lacey’s Spring man is facing theft charges after police said he took a construction job and failed to finish the work.

Johnny Ray Jordan, 58, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with first-degree theft by deception and second-degree theft of services.

Hartselle police said Jordan, who was operating under the business name of Ray’s Tile and Stucco, took $8,000 to start work on the exterior of a Hartselle business in October 2016. Two weeks later, police said Ray contacted the business and asked for another $2,500 to keep working.

After the request for more money, police said the business owner spoke with the two workers Jordan had hired for the job and found out they had only been paid $100 each after two weeks of work.

Both the victim and the two workers then tried to contact Jordan for months and were unable to find him, police said.

Jordan was still in the Morgan County Jail as of Wednesday morning with bonds totaling $6,000.