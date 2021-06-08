Kroger to hire close to 700 associates across the Nashville division, including North Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kroger announced Tuesday they will be hosting a hiring event on Thursday, June 10, from 1:00-4:00pm for the Nashville division. That includes Middle and East Tennessee, North Alabama, and Southern Kentucky.

The goal of the event is to hire close to 700 associates with a variety of positions available including pick-up and pharmacy roles.

The event is open to all, including veterans, high school and college students, retirees, and people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

“Kroger is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be a cashier, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” said Sonya Hostetler, president of the Kroger Nashville division.

Kroger offers resources, benefits, and training to support and develop associates. Full and part-time positions are available and starting pay varies by position.

Kroger also offers a tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covering a GED to PHD.

There will be in-person and virtual interviews at the hiring event.

To sign up, visit Kroger’s website here.