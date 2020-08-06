Kroger offering discount to teachers, parents on Wednesdays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Kroger found a way to help teachers and parents save on back-to-school essentials, the company said in a release.

Now through September 9th, teachers, school administrators, and parents who shop at Kroger on Wednesdays will save an extra 10% on general merchandise, including school and craft supplies, toys, games, sporting goods, housewares, apparel, and electronics.

This is all for Kroger’s first Teachers and Honorary Teachers savings event.

“During these challenging and uncertain times, the enthusiasm for education that we’ve experienced from teachers, school administrators, and parents alike has been uplifting,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger spokesperson. We’re thrilled to offer this exclusive discount on Wednesdays to teachers and ‘honorary teachers’ across our family of stores as a way to show our gratitude for all they’re doing for their students and our communities.”

According to the press release, customers can shop in-store or via Kroger Pickup using their shopper’s card on any Wednesday during the promotion dates and simply request the Teachers and Honorary Teachers discount at checkout.

For more information on the Teachers and Honorary Teachers Discount, visit Kroger.com.