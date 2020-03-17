Kroger is hiring to keep up with demand

CINCINNATI – JULY 15: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WHNT) – Kroger is hiring.

The grocery chain says they have immediate positions available due to the increase in business. Kroger said in a release that full and part-time positions are available and starting pay varies by job.

Candidates may apply at jobs.kroger.com

“We have positions available in most all our stores,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division. “We are expediting the hiring process in order to get people to work quickly.”

Kroger offers tuition reimbursement for students, associate discounts, and other benefits upon qualifying. Numerous career paths are made available to Kroger associates as well.