Kroger donating thousands of gallons of milk to food banks across the country

Kroger is donating 200,000 gallons of milk to food banks across the country.

America’s largest supermarket chain said it will direct the surplus milk to Feeding America food banks and community organizations through the end of August.

With businesses such as restaurants and hotels forced to close during the pandemic, the milk would have likely spoiled.

The initiative is an expansion of a partnership between Kroger and its dairy suppliers to make sure food-insecure communities are getting the milk they need.