HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – With the launch of the Artemis One SLS finally around the corner, Krispy Kreme will offer a new, extremely limited Artemis Moon Doughnut!

On Monday, August 29 only, the popular doughnut chain will offer a doughnut filled with Cheesecake Kreme and frosted with Cookies ‘n’ Kreme icing, which makes it look like the moon.

They will also offer the Artemis Moon dozen. The box of 12 will include six of the Artemis moon doughnuts, and six of the original glazed.

Pre-order is available now for the dozen, and will be available when the store opens on August 29.