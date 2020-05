(WHNT) – Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Doughnut Week with free doughnuts!

The company announced it will extend its June 5 National Doughnut Day giveaway to include the first five days in June.

Anyone else think that time & days have been a blur? 🤔 That’s why this year, we’re changing #NationalDoughnutDay to #NationalDoughnutWEEK! 🎉 Visit us June 1-5 & get ANY #doughnut FREE! 🍩 #KrispyKreme



US & CAN Shops Only. Excludes delivery. All info https://t.co/M6rvjZTvNR pic.twitter.com/8oHvv0IQVz — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 26, 2020

Customers will be able to pick up one of three doughnut varieties for free. Krispy Kreme is offering its Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Original Filled doughnuts with the promotion.

One free doughnut is allowed per day and no purchase is necessary.