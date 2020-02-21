Kolcraft infant sleeper incline accessory recalled over suffocation risk

(WHNT) – Thousands of infant inclined sleeper accessories included in two specific brands of bassinets are being recalled because of concerns that children could roll over and suffocate.

Kolcraft is recalling 51,000 inclined sleeper accessory included with Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers.

These bassinets were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide from March 2011 through December 2017 for about $140.

The company says that although there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities from these products they are initiating the recall due to reports of infant fatalities from similar products.

Customers should stop using the incline accessory immediately and contact Kolcraft for a $35 voucher to be used on its website or a $20 refund.

The rest of the bassinet is not under recall.

Kolcraft at 800-453-7673 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT, email customerservice@kolcraft.com, or online at www.kolcraft.com and click on “Incline Sleeper Recall” or “Safety Notifications” for more information.