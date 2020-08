Kohl’s has come up with a unique way to make its customers feel like they are in its stores.

The department store chain is using a new augmented reality experience on Snapchat called Kohl’s AR Virtual Closet.

The store says customers can use the Snapchat app to virtually try on clothes through a new feature of the selfie lens.

If customers like what they see, Kohl’s says they can then buy the clothes without ever leaving the app.