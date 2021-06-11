King Kat Tournament Trail travels to Wheeler Lake

DECATUR, Ala. — Catfish anglers from several states are coming to Decatur to participate in the 2021 King Kat Region 1 Championship at Wheeler Lake.

The event will take place on June 25-26, 2021, where anglers will be tested on their catfishing skills against other anglers and, “whatever weather Mother Nature has in store,” according to a press release.

King Kat anglers are excited to fish Wheeler Lake because of its reputation as a big fish destination, according to a press release. The lake is a part of the Tennessee River System which is known for producing big tournament catfish, the release said.

The 2021 Regional Competition is based on four regions with four qualifying events in each region.

Each region will have its own championship and points will be tabulated both regionally and nationally. Visit the King Kat website for complete scheduling.

Regional tournament qualifiers can only register by calling the office at 502-384-5924. Registration must be completed by 7 days prior to the event. No online registration is available for regional tournaments.

Participating anglers must be a member of the King Kat Association (KKA). Membership levels are outlined on the King Kat website.

The tournament weigh-in will be held at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion beginning at 3:00 pm and anglers must be in the weigh-in line by 4:00 pm.

The event will also be hosting a free kid’s catfish rodeo in conjunction with the tournament. The sign-up is on June 25 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion.

The event is free of charge and open to all youth 12 years old and younger. All participating children must be accompanied by an adult. Fishing is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All participants are eligible for a chance to win one of six $1,000 scholarships.

For more information on King Kat activities visit their website at www.kingkatusa.com. Anglers can also follow the trail on the King Kat Facebook Page.