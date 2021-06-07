King Kat Tournament Trail travels to Sheffield

News

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Sheffield’s Pickwick and Wilson Lakes will soon play host to a King Kat Tournament Trail fishing event.

The catfishing event will begin on June 19 and serves as a qualifier for the King Kat regional competition, and eventually, the national championship.

Those interested in participating must register as a two-person team on the King Kat website, www.kingkatusa.com, by calling 502-384-5924, or by taking part in the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on June 18 at the Clarion Inn in Sheffield. Participating anglers must also be members of the King Kat Association (KKA).

The tournament weigh-in will be held at 3 p.m. on Riverfront Park. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

For more information, visit www.kingkatusa.com or King Kat on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News