King Kat Tournament Trail travels to Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Sheffield’s Pickwick and Wilson Lakes will soon play host to a King Kat Tournament Trail fishing event.

The catfishing event will begin on June 19 and serves as a qualifier for the King Kat regional competition, and eventually, the national championship.

Those interested in participating must register as a two-person team on the King Kat website, www.kingkatusa.com, by calling 502-384-5924, or by taking part in the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on June 18 at the Clarion Inn in Sheffield. Participating anglers must also be members of the King Kat Association (KKA).

The tournament weigh-in will be held at 3 p.m. on Riverfront Park. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

For more information, visit www.kingkatusa.com or King Kat on Facebook.