Killen woman killed, three injured in wreck

KILLEN, Ala. – A Killen woman was killed and three others were injured in a wreck Friday.

On December 11, a two-vehicle wreck happened on US 43 at the intersection of Alabama 64, approximately 3.5 miles south of Greenhill.

66-year-old Connie T. Parker of Killen was killed when the 2006 Ford Taurus she was driving failed to yield the right away to a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the 2006 Ford Taurus was taken by air to a hospital for treatment.

Two other injuries occurred in the 2016 Chevrolet, one was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and one was taken by air to a hospital for treatment.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division will investigate.