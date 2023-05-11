LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 50-year-old Killen man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County early Thursday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the crash occurred on County Road 108, about five miles south of Lexington, at around 5:40 a.m. Thursday.

Daniel R. Dutton, 50, of Killen was reportedly killed when the tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway, hit a ditch and turned over. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALEA.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division say no more information is available at this time as they are still investigating the crash.