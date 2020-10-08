Kids invited to trick-or-Treat with vendors during special Athens Saturday Market Oct. 10

ATHENS, Ala. – Enjoy a special fall market in Athens this weekend!

Everyone is invited to the Athens Saturday Market on October 10 to shop with local vendors, listen to live music, and eat beignets. Children will also be able to trick-or-treat with market vendors.

“I’m so excited about this fun Fall event. Rain or shine, we hope the community will come out to shop with our vendors, enjoy some music and beignets, and bring the kids to ‘trick or treat’,” said Market Manager Kat Greene in a news release.

The market is held at the Green Street Pavilion located at 409 West Green Street in downtown Athens.

Safety procedures will be in place to keep the public and vendors safe. Masks will be required when CDC guidelines cannot be followed. The market committee reserves the right to limit the number of patrons if social distancing cannot be maintained.

Vendors will include:

King Farm – Okra, tomatoes, squash, zucchini, sweet potatoes, turnip greens, cabbage, broccoli, fresh pork, canned goods, and brown eggs.

Sweetgrass Farms – Pastured pork, figs, and fresh-cut flowers.

Collin Daly – Pumpkins.

Delightful Treats – S’mores cupcakes and Halloween decorated vanilla cupcakes.

Aquanette Mangrum – Homemade fried pies, chow chow, canned items.

Tutt & Tutt’s – Relish, garlic pickles, mustard seed dressing, chess pies, sour cream cornbread, and cheese chips.

Moon & Stars Honey Farm – Raw unpasteurized honey. Some with honeycomb.

The Potter’s Hand – Handmade pottery.

Anna Peek – Corn stalks, vases of cotton stems, cotton stems, vases of wheat, and corn wreaths.

For more information about the Athens Saturday Market, visit Athens Main Street’s website.