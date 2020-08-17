Kidnapping plot foiled at a Morgan County gas station

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A woman from Shelbyville, Tennessee was safely rescued at a gas station after being kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend.

Authorities were called to the Love’s Travel Center off exit 322 in Falkville at around 10 a.m.

A woman had told an employee that she had been kidnapped and the employee called the Falkville Police Department.

Falkville Police Chief Aaron Burgess says the woman got into her vehicle around 7 a.m. with her child. Chief Burgess said 22-year-old Samuel Gomez-Benicio, the woman’s ex-boyfriend and the one-year-old child’s father, was hiding in the trunk of the car and came through the back seat with a tazer and pepper spray.

Authorities said Gomez-Benicio made the woman pull over and handcuffed her before driving to his mother’s home to change vehicles and drop off the child.

Chief Burgess said the suspect had a previous history of abuse with the victim and she was in fear for her life.

As they drove south into Alabama, investigators say the victim convinced him to stop at a gas station so that she could use the restroom.

Police say the suspect resisted arrest and was found to have pepper spray in his pocket. Authorities found a tazer and handcuffs in the vehicle.

Gomez-Benicio is charged with first-degree kidnapping and is currently in the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force helped with the investigation.