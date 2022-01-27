HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Comedic legend Kevin Hart will visit Huntsville next month, as the actor announced a full line of performances.

Hart is scheduled for three shows at the Von Braun Center’s Mark C. Smith Concert Hall. Two of those will be on Saturday, February 19 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., with the third performance set for Sunday, February 20 at 7 p.m.

Other shows on his tour will be held across the country, including California, Texas, Mississippi, Arizona and New Mexico.

The last tour Hart made was between 2017 and 2018, his “Irresponsible Tour.”

Earlybird tickets went on sale Wednesday. General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. January 27. Tickets range in price by seating options and can be purchased here.

Hungry for more laughs? Several comedians are scheduled to perform across Alabama throughout 2022. A few of those shows include:

