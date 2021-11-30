Kenny Chesney set to perform at Huntsville’s new Orion Amphitheater

FILE – In this June 23, 2018 file photo, Kenny Chesney performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour in Phoenix. Chesney’s No Shoes Reefs organization is helping to have an artificial reef installed off of Florida’s Atlantic Coast. The organization and other marine groups donated and installed 13 reef balls on the ocean floor off of Delray Beach in Palm Beach County. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Just the latest concert to be added to the list of events to kick off next summer, the Orion Amphitheater announced on Tuesday that Kenny Chesney will perform at the location in May of 2022.

The event, set for 7:30 p.m. on May 26, 2022, will be just one stop for Chesney on his “Here and Now” tour of 2022. Special guest Carly Pearce will also perform that night.

The country singer, known for classics like, “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy,” “Summertime,” and “The Good Stuff” hasn’t toured since 2018.

Orion Amphitheater recently announced the lineup for its first concert series which is set for the previous weekend, May 13-15. The new amphitheater’s first event will be held on May 7 – Huntsville Hospital’s 33rd Annual Classic featuring country singer Jake Owen.

Tickets for Kenny Chesney’s concert range from $64 to $160 and will go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on Orion’s website here.