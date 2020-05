HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Keller Williams Realty will host a food drive for local communities on Thursday, May 14th.

This food drive is from 10:00 a.m. to noon and is a part of the company’s Red Day, an annual day of service.

Employees will spend the day collecting bags of non-perishable food items in area neighborhoods to be given back to three organizations serving those in need.

All donations will be collected at Keller Williams Realty located at 809 Shoney Drive.