KC Logistics invests $12M, brings 100 new jobs in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — KC Logistics is set to invest $12 million in a new project that will bring around 100 jobs to Athens.

The Athens City Council approved the sale of 12.65 acres to the transportation and logistics company for $250,000 on Monday night. The company will transport seats from TBAKI to Mazda Toyota Manufacturing.

“We are very fortunate to have another company locate in Limestone County that supports Mazda Toyota and directly supports TBAKI in the City of Athens,” said Bethany Shockney, president and CEO of the Limestone County Economic Development Association.

KC Logistics was established in 1986 and grew to one of the largest minority-owned transportation and logistics organizations in the nation. Learn more at kclog.com.